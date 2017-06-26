Russia approves requirements for GLONASS system commercial equipment

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian government approved requirements for radio navigation equipment intended for operation in GLONASS or GLONASS/GPS satellite navigation system for purposes of attributing it to products manufactured in Russia. The relevant decree signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was posted on the Cabinet website on Monday.

"Requirements to radio navigation equipment were identified: presence of rights to design and process documentation with the tax resident of the Eurasian Economic Union nations with the period of at least five years; use of software, with the exclusive title thereto belonging to the tax resident of the Eurasian Economic Union nation, and presence of a service center in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union nation," the explanatory note to the document says.

The share of foreign components for equipment production shall not be more than 50% of the total number of components from January 1, 2018, and not more than 30% from January 1, 2020.

It is noted that identified requirements will cover a broad range of navigation equipment, including navigation systems for marine and river transport, aviation, motor transport, personal navigators, etc.