Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia plans to launch new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket in 2022

Science & Space
June 13, 13:50 UTC+3 BAIKONUR

Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed a program of financing and accelerated development of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

BAIKONUR, June 13. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed a program of financing and the accelerated development of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket and the creation of the launch infrastructure for it at the Baikonur space center, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"Today we [Rogozin and Kazakhstani Vice-Premier Askar Mamin] as co-chairmen have managed to understand and accept the essence of what enormous work the governments of our countries have to carry out with regard to expediting financing for this work so that in the estimates of Roscosmos [Russia’s State Space Corporation] we can start with this program in early 2022," Rogozin said at the 5th session of the Kazakhstani-Russian inter-governmental commission for the Baikonur space center.

Gallery
10 photo
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Soyuz rocket launch with new space station crew

As the Russian vice-premier said, the talk is about developing a new program for the upgrade and further construction of the Baiterek compound based on the launch pad for the Zenit carrier rocket.

According to Rogozin, the Russian side will assume increased obligations for financing and developing a medium-class rocket, which is intended to solve many issues related to restoring the leading positions of Russia and Kazakhstan on the market of space launches.

"Therefore, we expect that already in 2022, when the program of the ISS [the International Space Station] is still in effect, we’ll get the possibility to conduct the launches of a new highly competitive rocket and a new manned spacecraft to the ISS and subsequently start other manned flight programs that will also be within the sight of Kazakhstani authorities," the Russian vice-premier said.

"In turn, Kazakhstan will become an absolutely full-fledged partner of Russia with regard to the provision of space infrastructure at Baikonur," Rogozin noted.

On its part, Kazakhstan is investing considerable funds as part of the Baiterek project into the upgrade of the launch site at the Baikonur cosmodrome, the Russian vice-premier said.

"We’ll get both the technical compound and the launch pad precisely for the new rocket, which is called the Soyuz-5," Rogozin said.

Read also

Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft with crew of two leaves space station

Soyuz carrier rocket with military satellite launched from Russian spaceport

Russian Soyuz rocket orbits Europe’s SES-15 commsat

Russia’s Soyuz carrier rocket with communications satellite blasts off from French Guiana

Soyuz MS-04 launched to space station from Baikonur Cosmodrome

Russian Soyuz rocket to boost ESA’s Cheops satellite into space

Russian space rocket center receives first tested engines for Soyuz spacecraft

"As a result, we have agreed to tighten all our financial plans and also a plan for developing all the required technical documentation and hold by early 2022 drop tests and then carry out a full-fledged launch of a promising manned transport spacecraft, which will first operate in the interests of the ISS, considering that infrastructure has long been developed and exists here, at Baikonur, for work with cosmonauts," the Russian vice-premier said.

As Rogozin said, after 2024, when a final decision is made on how to continue the manned flight program, launches will also be carried out from Baikonur as part of the Baiterek project.

Vostochny spaceport

The Russian vice-premier also said that preparations should be made by 2021 to launch the Angara rocket from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East.

The next stage will envisage developing a launch site for a super-heavy rocket, Rogozin said.

"That is why, the Baikonur and Vostochny spaceports are no alternatives today. This is a single system of our understanding of how to move further in outer space exploration," the Russian vice-premier said.

The experience of building the Vostochny cosmodrome will be taken into account during the creation of the Baiterek compound, Rogozin said.

"We believe that these decisions are of long-term and strategic nature not only from the viewpoint of the development and the life of the town of Baikonur and the unique compound developed here during the Soviet period but will also be of great significance for further deepening our relations between Russia and Kazakhstan," Rogozin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
2
Putin spells out why difficulties in Reagan’s US cannot be compared to Russia in the 90s
3
Expert reveals Russian region which produces 15% of world’s diamonds
4
More than one million Russians submit questions for Putin’s Q&A session
5
Kremlin sees no danger in expressing civic stance, warns provocations are dangerous
6
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressure
7
Ukrainian legislator under investigation in Russia over attack against consulate
TOP STORIES
Реклама