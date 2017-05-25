Soyuz carrier rocket with military satellite launched from Russian spaceport

PLESETSK SPACEPORT/Archangelsk Region/, May 25. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a new generation military spacecraft has blasted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The carrier rocket was launched at 9.34 a.m. Moscow Time (6:34 GMT) from site No. 43 of the Plesetsk spaceport in the Archangelsk Region by an operational crew of the Russian Aerospace Force’s space troops, the press service said.