Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz carrier rocket with military satellite launched from Russian spaceport

Science & Space
May 25, 10:07 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

PLESETSK SPACEPORT/Archangelsk Region/, May 25. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a new generation military spacecraft has blasted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The carrier rocket was launched at 9.34 a.m. Moscow Time (6:34 GMT) from site No. 43 of the Plesetsk spaceport in the Archangelsk Region by an operational crew of the Russian Aerospace Force’s space troops, the press service said.

Gallery
9 photo
© EPA/ITAR-TASS/YURI KOCHETKOV

From Earth to space: world's most important spaceports

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time
3
Putin receives message clarifying intentions of new South Korean president
4
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
5
Ukraine’s Savchenko says wants to run for president in 2019
6
Moscow hopes Washington will set up team for dialogue on cyber security
7
Philippines interested in buying small arms, helicopters from Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама