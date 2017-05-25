Soyuz carrier rocket with military satellite launched from Russian spaceport

Diplomat slams US words on Russia’s alleged interference in European polls as ‘nonsense’Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 9:16
Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first timeMilitary & Defense May 25, 8:40
Eighty years since assembly of legendary Soviet monument at 1937 World’s Fair in ParisSociety & Culture May 25, 8:15
Putin receives message clarifying intentions of new South Korean presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 7:47
Forest fires raging on over 8,000 hectares in Russia’s Far East and SiberiaWorld May 25, 6:44
Ukraine’s Savchenko says wants to run for president in 2019World May 25, 3:38
Putin venerates St Nicholas's relics in Cathedral of the SaviorSociety & Culture May 24, 21:53
Putin points out Russia’s good relations with EgyptRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 21:30
Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementationWorld May 24, 20:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PLESETSK SPACEPORT/Archangelsk Region/, May 25. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a new generation military spacecraft has blasted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The carrier rocket was launched at 9.34 a.m. Moscow Time (6:34 GMT) from site No. 43 of the Plesetsk spaceport in the Archangelsk Region by an operational crew of the Russian Aerospace Force’s space troops, the press service said.