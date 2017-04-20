Back to Main page
Soyuz MS-04 launched to space station from Baikonur Cosmodrome

Science & Space
April 20, 10:36 UTC+3
The crew comprises Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer
© Egor Aleyev/TASS

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying two crew members has been launched to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a source in the Roscosmos State Corporation told TASS.

The spacecraft has reached low Earth orbit and is heading for the International Space Station (ISS), according to the source.

"The spacecraft has separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-FG booster rocket," the source said

