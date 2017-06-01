Russia to hold launches of new medium-class carrier rocket from sea platform

Putin speaks out against anti-Russian sentiment at SPIEFRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 13:18
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia plans to hold launches of its new Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket from the Sea Launch platform, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Head Igor Komarov said on Thursday.
"This project [Soyuz-5] will be used by our private partners and we are going to use it in the Sea Launch. The partnership with S7, which we signed last year, will develop," the Roscosmos chief said.
According to Komarov, Roscosmos intends to use this project both for state and private needs.
"We see serious prospects for increasing the number of private partners to make this project really interesting," the Roscosmos chief said.