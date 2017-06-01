Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to hold launches of new medium-class carrier rocket from sea platform

Science & Space
June 01, 11:50 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos intends to use this project both for state and private needs

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

Read also

Soyuz carrier rocket with military satellite launched from Russian spaceport

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia plans to hold launches of its new Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket from the Sea Launch platform, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Head Igor Komarov said on Thursday.

"This project [Soyuz-5] will be used by our private partners and we are going to use it in the Sea Launch. The partnership with S7, which we signed last year, will develop," the Roscosmos chief said.

According to Komarov, Roscosmos intends to use this project both for state and private needs.

"We see serious prospects for increasing the number of private partners to make this project really interesting," the Roscosmos chief said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on ex-finance minister's proposal to privatize Russia’s oil sector
2
Putin speaks out against anti-Russian sentiment at SPIEF
3
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
4
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
5
Russia to hold launches of new medium-class carrier rocket from sea platform
6
Gazprom CEO warns Kiev against siphoning off gas
7
Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time
TOP STORIES
Реклама