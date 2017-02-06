Back to Main page
Scientists dismiss theory of cooling in Europe in 13th century after volcano eruption

Science & Space
February 06, 15:48 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK
The analysis has shown that the impact of the eruption of Salamas on the European climate after 1257 was exaggerated
© Matthias Strauss/dpa via AP

KRASNOYARSK, February 6. /TASS/. An international team of scientists, including researchers from Krasnoyarsk, have dismissed the theory that the eruption of volcano Salamas in Indonesia in 1257 had caused the cooling in Europe followed by famine and social unrest, said the press service of the Siberian Federal University (SFU).

"Basing on the analysis of reliable sources, the scientists rejected the leading hypothesis in the modern scientific world that the Little Ice Age and more than the centenary social crisis in Europe were provoked by the eruption of volcano Salamas in 1257," the press service said.

The international team from Switzerland, Russia, France, the UK, the United States, China and Canada has made these conclusions after the study of medieval records of European cities and Siberia, and climate data for annual growth rings of trees.

The analysis has shown that the impact of the eruption of Salamas on the European climate after 1257 was exaggerated.

"Western Europe, Siberia, and Japan experienced the strongest cooling which coincided with warmer weather in Alaska and North Canada. The archive data confirm the severe famine in England and Japan but it had happened before the eruption. We believe the eruption of Salamas was only a confounding factor, but not the reason behind these events," said Vladimir Myglan of the Siberian Federal University.

The column of ash soared about 40 kilometers into the sky during the massive eruption on Indonesia’s Lombok Island in 1257.

The eruption left thousands dead and devastated the land surrounding the volcano, including the city of Pamatan.

The eruption was believed to be a reason of climate cooling, poor harvests and famine in Europe in the 13 century.

Share
