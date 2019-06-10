Russian space agency places $31 mln order for manufacture of Angara light carrier rocket

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos has placed an order to the tune of 2 billion rubles ($31 million) for the manufacture of a light Angara-1.2 carrier rocket for the launch of Gonets-M satellites, according to the information posted on the government’s procurement website on Monday.

"The manufacture and the delivery of an Angara-1.2 carrier rocket for the launch of Gonets-M Nos. 33, 34 and 35 satellites. The initial (maximum) price of the contract is 2.028 billion rubles," the statement says.

According to the technical assignment, the rocket is required to be manufactured and delivered by October 15, 2021.