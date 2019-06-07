Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to create new orbital satellite grouping for Internet of things

Science & Space
June 07, 11:55 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Roscosmos spokesman earlier said that the project of the Sovereign’s Eye space monitoring system was at approval stage

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos will deploy a new grouping of Gonets-2 satellites for the Internet of things, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019) on Friday.

Read also
Progress Space Rocket Center

Russia to make new military surveillance satellite by yearend

"We are deploying a new Gonets-2 grouping… This will be the Internet of things. This system is capable of promptly transmitting information from ground sensors," the Roscosmos chief said.

Sensors will be installed on the ground, in particular, on dams, bridges and railways. If their condition deviates from the norm, the sensors will transmit a signal to Earth’s remote sensing satellites within the Gosudarevo Oko (Sovereign’s Eye) system, which will start monitoring a particular facility and involve additional resources for re-transmitting the signal," Rogozin explained.

The Roscosmos chief earlier spoke about the proposal to create a system of remote sensing satellites to monitor natural resources and man-made processes. This task has been set to develop Russian regions and the national economy, he explained.

Roscosmos spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko earlier said that the project of the Sovereign’s Eye space monitoring system was at the stage of its approval in the relevant ministries and agencies. The project was also undergoing the stage of its feasibility study, he added.

