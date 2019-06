MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Bars-M new military surveillance and mapping satellite will be manufactured by December 1, 2019, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

The Bars-M military satellite is being developed by the Progress Space Rocket Center based in Samara in the Volga area, the defense chef said.

"The supreme commander-in-chief has set the task of completing the creation of this satellite by December 1 this year," Shoigu said.