Vostochny Cosmodrome’ second phase of construction began

Science & Space
June 04, 14:36 UTC+3 KHIMKI

Earlier, a source said that Production and Construction Association "Kazan" will continue the second phase of Vostochny Cosmodrome’s construction

KHIMKI /Moscow Region/, June 4. /TASS/. Excavation works are currently underway at the site of the Vostochny Cosmodrome’ second phase of construction, Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Tuesday.

"The construction has begun, soil excavation is underway," Rogozin said following the meeting on digital transformation and digital services of Roscosmos’ agencies.

According to the head of the corporation, he is observing the works live.

Earlier, a source told TASS that Production and Construction Association "Kazan" will continue the second phase of Vostochny Cosmodrome’s construction. Roscosmos confirmed this information later.

Moreover, Rogozin posted a photo on his official Twitter page on Friday, showing construction equipment on railroad tracks with a caption, reading "trains are going to Vostochny".

