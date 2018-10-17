Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to deliver 3D-bioprinter to orbital outpost in next space launch

Science & Space
October 17, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The initial plans to deliver the bioprinter’s first copy failed after the aborted launch of the Soyuz-FG booster

Share
1 pages in this article
© NASA

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A copy of the Organ-Avt bioprinter devised to grow living tissue will be delivered to the International Space Station (ISS) during the next launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the press office of Invitro, the project’s investor, told TASS on Wednesday.

The plans to deliver the bioprinter’s first copy failed after the aborted launch of the Soyuz-FG booster from the Baikonur spaceport on October 11. The magnetic 3D-bioprinter is devised to grow living tissues and eventually organs and it can also be used to study the influence of outer space conditions on living organisms during lengthy flights.

The experiment has been devised by 3D Bioprinting Solutions, a bio-technical research laboratory, which is a Russian start-up and a subsidiary of Invitro company.

The bioprinter’s second copy "will fly to orbit as soon as new launches are announced," the company’s press office said.

The experiment will be carried out either by the next space crew that will arrive at the ISS or by cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev who is currently working on the orbital outpost. For this purpose, he will have to undergo remote training.

"We are working out a detailed action plan together with Energia Space Rocket Corporation and Roscosmos [Russia’s State Space Corporation]. Already now the crew staying on the ISS has confirmed its readiness to participate in distance training to learn to operate the bioprinter. In the near future, we will adapt the experiment’s cyclogram for a flight aboard a Progress resupply ship to be ready to deliver the bioprinter both aboard the next Soyuz and the Progress space vehicle. The appropriate decision will later be made in Roscosmos," said Yusef Khesuani, managing partner of 3D Bioprinting Solutions that has devised the bioprinter.

As Invitro said, the experiment’s cyclogram will be adjusted, if a Progress space vehicle is used because the faulty Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft was launched using a shortened delivery scheme stipulating its docking with the ISS already six hours after the blastoff. Soyuz spacecraft Commander Alexei Ovchinin was due to have carried out the experiment after docking with the orbital outpost.

The degree of damage done to the bioprinter’s first copy will be determined in several days, after the completion of the work to inspect the habitation module of the Soyuz MS-10 where it stayed.

The Invitro press office rejected media reports that the bioprinter had burnt out in the atmosphere.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported
2
Death toll from Crimean college explosion climbs to 13
3
Crimean college blast triggered by unidentified explosive device, says anti-terror agency
4
Terror attack among possible versions behind explosion in Crimea — Kremlin
5
Russia ready to revive energy dialogue with EU
6
Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting would be useful
7
Students among most victims of Kerch college blast — Crimean ombudswoman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT