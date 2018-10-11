Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to hold unmanned test launch before crew flies to space station

Science & Space
October 11, 18:53 UTC+3 BAIKONUR

A source in the Russian space industry underlines the importance of elaborating a 'plan for removing the causes' of the incident

Share
1 pages in this article

BAIKONUR, October 11. /TASS/. An unmanned test launch of a rocket will be required before the new crew travels to the International Space Station (ISS) after the failure of the Soyuz booster, a source in the Russian space industry told TASS on Thursday.

‘It is necessary to understand what happened and elaborate a plan for removing the causes of an emergency situation, then hold trials and after that launch this unmanned rocket and only after that the crew will set off. As soon as the picture becomes clear, the program of flights to the ISS will become understandable," the source said.

Read also
The Soyuz MS-10 space capsule

Investigative Committee labels Soyuz MS-10 emergency landing as safety violation

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. The carrier rocket with the manned spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time.

The manned spacecraft carried Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (the commander of the Soyuz MS-10) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

The Soyuz booster aborted after its launch, after which the crew switched to the mode of a ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft landed in the Kazakh steppe..

As the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported, rescuers evacuated the crew from the descent capsule and the crew members are in good condition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Strategic nuclear forces’ drills held in Russia
2
Putin to receive report on aborted Soyuz space launch to ISS
3
Crimea breaks through information blockade, says Russian foreign ministry
4
Russia strongly rejects ‘diktat by force’ in international affairs — Putin
5
Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief
6
South Ossetia links unusual disease outbreaks to US-run bioweapons lab in Georgia
7
Investigative Committee labels Soyuz MS-10 emergency landing as safety violation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT