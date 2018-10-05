Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Flaw found in launch pad casing at Vostochny Cosmodrome partially fixed, says operator

Science & Space
October 05, 13:42 UTC+3 BLAGOVESHCHENSK

The first stage of the work to fix cavities detected under the casing of the launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome has been completed

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, October 5. /TASS/. The first stage of the work to fix cavities (or voids) detected under the casing of the launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East has been completed, the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure reported on Friday.

Read also

Construction of launch pad for Angara rocket begins at Vostochny spaceport

Specialists injected a special solution into the voids that had emerged, the Center’s press office said.

"The first stage of injection works at the Vostochny Cosmodrome’s launch pad is over. The first and the second portions of a special solution were injected into the cavities under the launch pad’s casing," the press office said in a statement.

The condition of the launch pad’s casing will be restored to meet the requirements of the design documentation. The timetable for the work stage has been drawn up, the statement says.

In early September, specialists from the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure uncovered poor-quality concrete under a section of the launch pad’s casing at the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region. However, according to the Center, the defect is not critical.

The Vostochny Cosmodrome is Russia’s first civilian spaceport. In April 2016, the first successful launch was carried out from the space center with the delivery of three satellites into orbit. The Vostochny spaceport will ensure Russia’s full access to outer space and reduce its dependence on Kazakhstan’s Baikonur.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
2
Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe
3
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
4
Russia, India to continue joint military drills
5
MiG-29 jet crashes near Moscow — source
6
Russian, Japanese top security officials discuss situation in Asia-Pacific
7
Russian military has no plans to scrap traditional ushanka hat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT