Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Construction of launch pad for Angara rocket begins at Vostochny spaceport

Science & Space
September 07, 12:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier reports, the Angara launch pad is to be completed by 2022

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The chief of the space rocket corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin has declared construction work has begun at the Vostochny spaceport for the heavy space rocket Angara.

Earlier, Roscosmos said a contract with PSO Kazan for building a second unit of the Vostochny spaceport would be signed at the end of August and construction work would commence in early September.

"We are beginning the construction of a second launch pad for the heavy rocket Angara," Rogozin tweeted on Friday.

Read also

Russia to build $580 mln launch pad for Angara carrier rocket by 2023

According to earlier reports, the Angara launch pad is to be completed by December 31, 2022. Construction costs are estimated at nearly 39 billion rubles ($565 million).

The first launch pad for Soyuz rockets was built in 2012-2016 and the first launch from Vostochny was carried on April 28, 2016.

The launch pad for the Angara-A5 heavy rockets was designed for ten launches as year, according to the Roscosmos website. It will consist of the launch pad proper, the fueling tower, the transportation unit, fueling and firefighting systems and other facilities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
2
Diplomat: Terrorists occupying Idlib lay waste to infrastructure, intensify repression
3
Russia manages to return economy to growth despite sanctions and crises — PM Medvedev
4
US intercepts two Russian strategic bombers near Alaska — media
5
Russia, Luxembourg agree on launching passenger airline service
6
About 87,000 militants eliminated with assistance of Russian forces in Syria
7
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT