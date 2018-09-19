Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Roscosmos commission on Soyuz MS-09 air leak to end work in November

Science & Space
September 19, 2:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An internal check in the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (RSC Energia) revealed no systemic flaws in the production of the Soyuz spacecraft

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. A commission of Russia’s state corporation Roscosmos to investigate circumstances under which the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft was damaged plans to complete its work by the end of November, Roscosmos First Deputy Director General Nikolai Savostyanov told reporters.

Read also

New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source

Roscosmos chief lambasts rumors over Soyuz as ploy to subvert ISS crew

Russian deputy prime minister dismisses rumors US astronauts damaged Soyuz

Cosmonauts may examine hole in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull during spacewalk — source

Spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 may have been damaged during tests by manufacturer

"We have outlined the plan of work," he said, commenting on the commission’s first meeting that took place on Tuesday. "We plan to gather once in two weeks and complete the commission’s work in late November."

Savostyanov said that an internal check in the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (RSC Energia) revealed no systemic flaws in the production of the Soyuz spacecraft.

"A check by the company’s internal commission found no systemic problems in the production technology of the Soyuz spacecraft, which could have led to an accidental damage of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft," he said.

Meanwhile, Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Programs Sergei Krikalyov said Russian cosmonauts would examine the hole in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft during their scheduled spacewalk on November 15.

"In line with the work schedule of the Russia segment of the ISS [International Space Station], a scheduled spacewalk will take place on November 15. Among other things, works outside the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft are planned to examine the hole," Krikalyov said.

He said the cosmonauts will remove the layer of thermal isolation and the anti-meteorite shield to get to the hole. The work is expected to take about two hours.

The crew has already been given instructions and started preparations for the operation.

A drop in air pressure occurred on the ISS on August 30. The station’s crew examined the ISS compartments and spacecraft attached to it one by one to spot a two-millimeter hole in the hull of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. It was patched with several layers of epoxy resin. The air pressure returned to normal. On August 31 the crew added another sealant layer.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said the inquiry would last as long as necessary, but "within reasonable limits."

Also, he said the incident had turned far more difficult to investigate and all "competent agencies" were taking part in the work.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Putin vows to improve security of military personnel in Syria in wake of Il-20 tragedy
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
Russia launches criminal case into Il-20 crash above Mediterranean
5
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
6
Frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes to sea for combat training
7
Putin stresses Israeli air forces’ operations violate Syria’s sovereignty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT