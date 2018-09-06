Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 may have been damaged during tests by manufacturer

Science & Space
September 06, 12:28 UTC+3

The period of final testing may last up to 90 days

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 might have been damaged in the final assembly hangar or at the control and testing station before being dispatched to the Baikonur space site. Both the assembly hangar and the testing station are on the premises of the space rocket corporation Energia in Korolyov, near Moscow, a source in the space rocket industry told TASS.

"One of the possibilities is the spacecraft might have been damaged in the final assembly hangar. Or it could happen at the control and testing station, which carried out the final workmanship tests before the spacecraft was sent to Baikonur," the source said.

Read also

Hull of Soyuz spacecraft was damaged before launch, says expert

TASS has obtained no official confirmation yet.

The period of final testing may last up to 90 days, he added. Before going to the final assembly hangar the spacecraft underwent pressure chamber tests.

"It was airtight," the source said. As for the final assembly hangar and the control and testing station, he remarked that "no outsiders are let in."

"Only those with proper security clearance are allowed to enter. Also, at the entrance to the hangar and the control and measurement station there are security guards checking all those who come and go," he added.

Soyuz hull’s damage

On August 30 a drop in air pressure was registered on the ISS. The crew examined the compartments and add-on modules one by one to identify a two-millimeter hole in the hull of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. In the evening of the same day it was patched up with several layers of epoxy resin. Pressure returned to normal. On August 31 the crew reinforced the patch with another layer of sealant.

The head of the Roscosmos corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, attached to the ISS, had been damaged with a drill from the inside. The space rocket corporation Energia is conducting an investigation to identify those responsible. Inquiries are being made into who had access to the spacecraft, what works were carried out, and who supervised them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Can Putin calm Erdogan’s fears over Idlib and senator admits EU needs Russia
2
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
3
Kremlin aide says London’s 'contrived' evidence on Skripal case 'means nothing'
4
Russian military conducts more than 50 battle exercises during Mediterranean drills
5
Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief inspects military drills in Mediterranean
6
Russia, Luxembourg agree on launching passenger airline service
7
Hole in Soyuz MS-09’s hull was drilled when it was fully assembled, says industry source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT