Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Cosmonauts may examine hole in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull during spacewalk — source

Science & Space
September 07, 7:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
© NASA

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. During a spacewalk, Russian cosmonauts may examine from the outside the hole in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, which caused a pressure drop aboard the International Space Station (ISS) last week, a rocket and space industry source told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 may have been damaged during tests by manufacturer

"The possibility of conducting a spacewalk to examine from the outside the hole in Soyuz is now being considered. Possibly, they will be able to find the ‘plug’ that closed the hole before the August 30 emergency situation, or some other ‘evidence,’" the source said.

TASS has been unable to officially confirm the information at the time of the publication.

"A spacewalk is unlikely to be carried out for the purpose, but such works are possible during routine maintenance," the source added.

At the same time, the source said that the commission investigating the incident is looking into all possible versions.

Soyuz hull damage

On August 30 a drop in air pressure was registered on the ISS. The crew examined the compartments and add-on modules one by one to identify a two-millimeter hole in the hull of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. In the evening of the same day it was patched up with several layers of epoxy resin. Pressure returned to normal. On August 31 the crew reinforced the patch with another layer of sealant.

The head of the Roscosmos corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, attached to the ISS, had been damaged with a drill from the inside. The space rocket corporation Energia is conducting an investigation to identify those responsible. Inquiries are being made into who had access to the spacecraft, what works were carried out, and who supervised them.

Two inquiries are in progress. Energia’s internal investigation is trying to find out who and how might have drilled the hole during the manufacturing phase. And Roscosmos is probing into all possibilities of an emergency, including damage after docking with the ISS.

As of September 6, the Energia inquiry has been unable to identify those responsible. The commission is to end its work on Friday, the results will be reported to Roscosmos head on September 10. The Roscosmos commission will continue its inquiry until the end of next week.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
About 87,000 militants eliminated with assistance of Russian forces in Syria
2
US and allies gear up to invade Venezuela, expert warns
3
May’s statement on Salisbury timed to upcoming chemical provocation in Idlib — UN envoy
4
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
5
Russian, Turkish, Iranian leaders to gather in Tehran for summit on Syria
6
Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief inspects military drills in Mediterranean
7
Russia manages to return economy to growth despite sanctions and crises — PM Medvedev
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT