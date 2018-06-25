Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s new spaceport in Far East to switch to monthly launches no sooner than 2020

Science & Space
June 25, 17:52 UTC+3

The main thing is to ensure preparations for the launch of payloads because the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East currently has problems with that, the expert said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East will be able to switch to monthly launches no sooner than 2020, if a larger number of assembly and testing facilities is built there, Academician of Russia’s Tsiolkovsky Academy of Cosmonautics Alexander Zheleznyakov told TASS on Monday.

CEO of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin earlier said in an interview with RT TV Channel that the corporation planned to switch to monthly launches from the Vostochny cosmodrome instead of making two launches a year as was the case now.

Read also

Russian space firm to develop new compound for super-heavy rocket at Vostochny spaceport

"In about two years, this can be implemented. The main thing is to ensure preparations for the launch of payloads because the Vostochny currently has problems with that: there are not so many assembly and testing facilities there. Sites and workplaces are needed for that and the operations and checkout facilities for rockets would also come in handy: if such intensity is achieved [launches once a month], one such facility may not be enough," Zheleznyakov said.

According to the academician, technically, launches can be carried out once a month even from one launch pad.

"If we recall the Soviet time, the most intensive periods of the operation of our launch installations at the Baikonur and the Plesetsk spaceports, the launches there were made even more frequently than once a month. The design of the launch pad at the Vostochny is actually the same as that at the Baikonur and the Plesetsk spaceports. That is why, this is technically possible," the expert said.

However, in the expert’s opinion, the desire of the Roscosmos management to reach such intensity should be backed by the corresponding orders placed by the state or some commercial structures.

Read also

Russia plans to increase launches from Baikonur in 2018

"There is no sense to make launches for the sake of launches. If orders are placed for such a number of launches, the Vostochny will be able to ensure that," the expert noted, adding that the Progress Rocket and Space Center (the producer of Soyuz-2 rockets) could manufacture 20 Soyuz space vehicles a year.

If the intensity of launches from the Vostochny cosmodrome is increased, then some launches could quit the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, the expert noted.

But Russia won’t give up the Baikonur spaceport completely and some launches will remain there, he noted.

"Manned Soyuz-MS spacecraft continue blasting off from it. Besides, they will be building a site for the new Soyuz-5 medium-class rocket there," the expert said.

Vostochny cosmodrome

Earlier, then-Roscosmos Head Igor Komarov said the state corporation planned to increase the Vostochny cosmodrome’s utilization rate from 2019 thanks to commercial launches, including under the OneWeb program.

Read also
Yuri Khrizman

Former head of Vostochny spaceport construction company sentenced to 12 years behind bars

In 2018, a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with 11 satellites was launched from the Vostochny spaceport. The next two launches from the Vostochny cosmodrome are planned for October-November 2018. They are intended to deliver Meteor-M No.2-2 and Kanopus-V No. 5 and No. 6 satellites into orbit.

The Vostochny spaceport is Russia’s first civil cosmodrome. In April 2016, the first successful launch was carried out from the space center with the delivery of three satellites into orbit. The Vostochny will ensure Russia’s full access to outer space and reduce its dependence on the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s top brass blasts NATO’s tank biathlon as competition with ‘anti-Russian context’
2
Lavrov, Bolton to meet in Moscow on June 27
3
Poland quits 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane rewrites Team England’s history
4
Uruguay defeats Russia 3-0 in final group stage match of 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Press review: Russian air power backs Damascus and why Denmark is delaying Nord Stream 2
6
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
7
Feline fortune-teller: Hermitage cat named among best oracles of FIFA World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT