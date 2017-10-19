Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia plans to increase launches from Baikonur in 2018

Science & Space
October 19, 10:03 UTC+3 ASTANA

Eleven space rockets were launched in 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia’s space agency to create near-Moon platform jointly with NASA

ASTANA, October 19. /TASS/. The Roscosmos state corporation plans more launches from the Baikoinur Cosmodrome in 2018, Roscosmos Deputy Director General Sergey Savelyev said at the international forum dubbed "Kazakhstan’s path to space: realities and prospects - 2017."

"The Baikonur Cosmodrome is one of the world’s most actively operating cosmodromes. Eleven space rockets were launched in 2017 [there,] and three more are to be launched before the end of the year. There are plans to increase the number of launches starting the next year," Savelyev reported.

This is related to the ongoing implementation of launch programs using the Proton-M launch vehicle, as well as manned programs and commercial projects, he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea threatens US with 'unimaginable' strike
2
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019
3
Bank of Russia to start buying gold on Moscow Exchange
4
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
5
Russian oppositionist says movement will not support Sobchak in presidential race
6
Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president
7
Astana talks on Syria to be held on October 30-31 — Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама