Russia plans to increase launches from Baikonur in 2018

North Korea threatens US with 'unimaginable' strikeWorld October 19, 8:24
Moscow hopes Kiev not to use protests at parliament for escalation in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 19:52
Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 19:08
Mariinsky ballet troupe waltzes across America captivating US audiencesSociety & Culture October 18, 18:51
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline readyBusiness & Economy October 18, 18:23
Ukraine's special forces storming tent camp outside parliamentWorld October 18, 18:18
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumnSociety & Culture October 18, 18:16
Baltic Fleet ships enter North SeaMilitary & Defense October 18, 18:05
Russia not eyeing branding US media outlets undesirable organizations — prosecutorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 17:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, October 19. /TASS/. The Roscosmos state corporation plans more launches from the Baikoinur Cosmodrome in 2018, Roscosmos Deputy Director General Sergey Savelyev said at the international forum dubbed "Kazakhstan’s path to space: realities and prospects - 2017."
"The Baikonur Cosmodrome is one of the world’s most actively operating cosmodromes. Eleven space rockets were launched in 2017 [there,] and three more are to be launched before the end of the year. There are plans to increase the number of launches starting the next year," Savelyev reported.
This is related to the ongoing implementation of launch programs using the Proton-M launch vehicle, as well as manned programs and commercial projects, he said.