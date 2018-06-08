Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz spacecraft’s crew transfers to orbital outpost after docking

Science & Space
June 08, 19:04 UTC+3

The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft docked to the ISS in automated mode after a two-day orbital flight

Share
1 pages in this article

KOROLYOV (Moscow Region), June 8. /TASS/. The crew of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft that docked to the Russian Rassvet module of the International Space Station (ISS) at 4:01 p.m. Moscow time moved to the orbital outpost, Russia’s Flight Control Center told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Russian spacecraft with new expedition blasts off to world’s sole orbiter

The new expedition’s crew transferred to the world’s sole obiter after checking the docking’s air tightness and equalizing pressure between the docked spacecraft and the ISS, the Flight Control Center said.

"The hatches are open and the crew has moved to the ISS, cosmonauts are feeling well," the Flight Control Center said.

The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft docked to the ISS in automated mode after a two-day orbital flight.

The spacecraft delivered the crew of Expedition 56/57 to the world’s sole orbiter: Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor and astronaut of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst to the world’s sole orbiter. They were received by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and US astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold aboard the International Space Station.

Read also
NASA astronaut Serena Aunon, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev and representative of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst

New crew approved for space expedition to world’s sole orbiter

The new space expedition’s crew will stay for 187 days aboard the orbital outpost. Over this period, the crewmembers will be working with the Progress MS and US Dragon resupply ships, performing a program of 55 applied researches and experiments and carrying out spacewalks.

Under the program of the space station’s Russian segment, cosmonauts Prokopyev and Artemyev will make a spacewalk in August 2018 to install scientific equipment of the ICARUS (International Cooperation for Animal Research Using Space) experiment on the space station’s external surface to monitor wildlife on Earth.

New Expedition’s crew

The new space mission will be the second expedition for Gerst. He performed his first space flight from May 28 to November 10, 2014 as part of Expedition 40/41 in the capacity of the flight engineer of the Souyz TMA-13M spacecraft and the space station. During his space mission, he made a spacewalk that lasted 6 hours and 13 minutes. His mission’s duration was 165 days. For Prokopyev and Aunon-Chancellor, this expedition will be the first in their career.

The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the manned Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 14:12 Moscow time on Wednesday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Xi Jinping make joint statement following talks
2
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
3
National teams arrive in Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
4
In God We Trust: Putin certain every person born with faith in the Almighty
5
NASA says its rover found organic substances on Mars
6
Foreign tourists expected to shell out $1.6 bln during 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Turkey rejects US demand not to purchase S-400 from Russia — daily
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT