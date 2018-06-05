Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New crew approved for space expedition to world’s sole orbiter

Science & Space
June 05, 15:43 UTC+3

The basic crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, NASA astronaut Serena Aunon and representative of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst

Share
1 pages in this article
NASA astronaut Serena Aunon, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev and representative of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst

NASA astronaut Serena Aunon, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev and representative of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

BAIKONUR (Kazakhstan), June 5. /TASS/. The state commission at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan has approved the crew of a new expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Tuesday.

"The basic crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, NASA astronaut Serena Aunon and representative of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst (Germany)," Roscosmos said.

Read also

Putin, Abe speak with astronauts on International Space Station from Kremlin

A Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft with the new crew is expected to blast off from the Baikonur spaceport towards the International Space Station at 2:12 p.m. Moscow time on June 6. The spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the orbital outpost at 4:07 p.m. Moscow time on June 8.

On June 3, the descent capsule of the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft with three crewmembers of the International Space Station landed near the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, Russia’s Flight Control Center reported.

"Landing accomplished. The descent capsule with Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Scott Tingle and astronaut of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Norishige Kanai made a landing at 3:39 p.m. Moscow time," the Flight Control Center said.

Russian cosmonaut Shkaplerov delivered back to Earth a ball, which is planned to be used during the opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow. The ball was brought to the ISS by the crew of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft in March.

Russian cosmonauts Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemyev tested the official ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, called Telstar 18, during an improvised football match aboard the International Space Station on May 31.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, says PM
2
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
3
Press review: US, Russia eye Iran retreat in Syria and Russian mogul seeks Rothschild aid
4
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit
5
Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition
6
Tickets sold out for tonight’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow
7
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT