Russian spacecraft with new expedition blasts off to world’s sole orbiter

Science & Space
June 06, 14:21 UTC+3

The manned spacecraft has entered the near-Earth orbit and started its autonomous flight to the orbital outpost

© Sergey Savostianov/TASS

BAIKONUR (Kazakhstan), June 6. /TASS/. A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft has blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS), TASS reports from the scene.

The carrier rocket with the manned spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 2:12 p.m. Moscow time.

The manned spacecraft is carrying Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev (the Soyuz MS-09’s commander), NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor and representative of the European Space Agency (ESA) Alexander Gerst.

