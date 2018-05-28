Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Skolkovo develops video game for rehabilitation of patients with hand limbs

Science & Space
May 28, 12:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Motorika company has already launched registration for private beta-testing with rehabilitation centers and companies that produce artificial hands

© Mikhail Tereshenko/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Motorika company, a resident of the Skolkovo science cluster, has created a virtual reality platform for the rehabilitation patients with artificial hands featuring a thrilling video game based on a specially selected scenario, the innovation center’s press-service said on Monday.

"In less than one year medics and engineers developed AATTILAN - a multi-user platform for VR rehabilitation, which is capable of providing effective training for patients with artificial hands using a custom-selected game. Motorika has already launched registration for private beta-testing with rehabilitation centers and companies that produce artificial hands," the report runs.

Read also

Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine

Motorika presented its product at the international exhibition OTWorld-2018 in Leipzig.

"In the longer term the platform will be complemented by rehabilitation programs for other assistive devices, for instance exoskeletons. At the exhibition in Germany both producers of artificial limbs showed great interest, Motorika’s CEO, Ilya Chekh," is quoted as saying.

The chief of virtual and augmented reality and gamification research at Skolkovo’s IT cluster, Alexey Kalenchuk, says rehabilitation is believed to be one of the most promising branches in medicine where virtual reality technologies can be used.

