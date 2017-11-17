Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine

PYATIGORSK, November 17. /TASS/. Pharmacologists from southern Russia are launching clinical tests for a new painkiller that outperforms morphine in effectiveness but does not cause addiction. Department head of the Volgograd State Medical University, and RAS Member Alexander Spasov told TASS about this innovative medical breakthrough on Friday in Pyatigorsk.

"Together with our colleagues from the South Federal University, we created a drug which still has no specific name but is only referred to as RU-1205. Based on its effect, it outperforms such well-known painkillers as morphine and promedol and does not cause addictive side effects. Now, a full round of preclinical studies has been completed, and we are negotiating with two plants that are supposed to bankroll clinical research and initiate industrial production. At present, there isn’t a similar drug like this anywhere in the world," Spasov announced at the 3rd International Research and Practice Conference on Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology.

A freelance researcher, clinical pharmacologist at Russia’s Ministry of Healthcare, RAS Member, Dean of Volgograd State Medical University Vladimir Petrov highlighted that this development holds special significance for medicine.

"A pain-killing drug, which outperforms morphine, and does not cause mental or physical addiction, is a huge breakthrough. This medication may set off a small revolution in pharmacology. It will save patients from subsequent addiction, it takes away the possibility of a drug habit setting in, which occurs when using morphine products over the long term," Spasov pointed out.