Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine

Science & Space
November 17, 18:32 UTC+3 PYATIGORSK

A pain-killing drug, which outperforms morphine, and does not cause mental or physical addiction, is a huge breakthrough, an expert says

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

PYATIGORSK, November 17. /TASS/. Pharmacologists from southern Russia are launching clinical tests for a new painkiller that outperforms morphine in effectiveness but does not cause addiction. Department head of the Volgograd State Medical University, and RAS Member Alexander Spasov told TASS about this innovative medical breakthrough on Friday in Pyatigorsk.

Read also

Russia may legalize cultivation of narcotic plants for medical purposes

"Together with our colleagues from the South Federal University, we created a drug which still has no specific name but is only referred to as RU-1205. Based on its effect, it outperforms such well-known painkillers as morphine and promedol and does not cause addictive side effects. Now, a full round of preclinical studies has been completed, and we are negotiating with two plants that are supposed to bankroll clinical research and initiate industrial production. At present, there isn’t a similar drug like this anywhere in the world," Spasov announced at the 3rd International Research and Practice Conference on Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology.

A freelance researcher, clinical pharmacologist at Russia’s Ministry of Healthcare, RAS Member, Dean of Volgograd State Medical University Vladimir Petrov highlighted that this development holds special significance for medicine.

"A pain-killing drug, which outperforms morphine, and does not cause mental or physical addiction, is a huge breakthrough. This medication may set off a small revolution in pharmacology. It will save patients from subsequent addiction, it takes away the possibility of a drug habit setting in, which occurs when using morphine products over the long term," Spasov pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers hit Islamic State targets near Syria’s Abu Kamal
2
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
3
Major fossil find of extinct sea cow unearthed in Russia’s Far East
4
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
5
Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine
6
Putin’s sway on Donbass overestimated — Kremlin
7
Russian defense firm tests heavy motorbike at Formula One race track in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама