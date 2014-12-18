Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

2018 FIFA World Cup to give additional impetus to Russia's development — Putin

Russia
December 18, 2014, 13:50 UTC+3
“This is just an extra reason for the development of Russia and we can spare money on it," Russian President Vladimir Putin said
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Read also
Key statements of Vladimir Putin's tenth annual press conference

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is not just a costly event, but an extra impetus for the development of the country and, therefore, there will be enough financing for hosting the tournament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

“This is just an extra reason for the development of Russia and we can spare money on it,” Putin said at his annual news conference speaking about Russia’s hosting the World Cup in 2018.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over three years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Night Hunters and Alligators: Russian military helicopters
4
Five more animals evacuated from flooded zoo in Russia’s Far East
7
Vladimir Putin plays ice-hockey with legendary Russian players, youth team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Vladimir Putin's approval raitings in 2014
Countries with the most favorable conditions for doing business
Vladimir Putin's approval rating in October
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
2
Former student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join Islamic State
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists begins
5
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
6
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
7
Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Реклама