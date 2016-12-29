Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Song of Guangzhou City Extends the Desire of the Common Prosperity to the World

Press Releases
December 29, 14:35 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/. Guangzhou, known as a millennial commercial city and an important departure port of "maritime silk road", has recently unveiled a brand new city theme song, called "Our Song" (Chinese version called "Fa Ge" with "fa" means rich in Chinese), which brings out its hope of future prosperity for all the people, citizens and those all over the world.

"Our song" is a new try of Guangzhou's city image promotion as "Flower city". The music video combines repeated lyrics and vivid animation, playing an uncharacteristically tongue-in-cheek humour around with various different homophonic and rhyming language such as "Fa", "Fun", "8", "Hua (means flower)". Mostly, the song expresses a desire of "luck and prospererity for all", describing an internationalized and modern commercialized Guangzhou in a chirpy way.

For Video and Hi-Res Images, please visit the Multimedia News Release:
http://news.medianet.com.au/xinhua/chirpy-theme-song-guangzhoucity

Guangzhou has always been developing into an "innovativeCinclusive, open and sharing" modernized metropolis. According to Guangzhou Municipal Publicity Department, the birth of this song aims to express wishes towards the people in Guangzhou and foreign audiences. With elements representing luck and fortune in the song, it is expected that people can feel the openness, enthusiasm and passion of the city. Guangzhou welcomes everyone to realize their dreams and fulfill their hopes here.

Aisen Chen, the fresh olympic champion in Rio 2016, as one of the singers and a main cartoon character in this song, arouses heated public attention. "I like this catchy song with a profound meaning. Hopefully Guangzhou, my home town, becomes a dream-come-true paradise for all the people", said Chen.

In this psychedelic music video, cityscapes as well as city flowers, Canton food, folkie, folk-customs are presented. "Gong xi fa cai", the Chinese luck talk, spreads the theme of prosperity. One will easily get the catchy chorus line stuck in your head.

The video aims at overseas youngsters, outlining the development of Guangzhou and to welcome the coming year of 2017.

CONTACT: Ms.Tian, Tel: +86-10-6307-4558

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама