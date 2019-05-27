Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019 opens in Guiyang

Press Releases
May 27, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019 kicked off on May 26 in Guiyang, the capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, a bellwether occasion to learn about the latest developments of the global big data sector.It was the fifth consecutive year that Guiyang, also known as "China's Big Data Valley", held the event. Since 2015, the expo has become a highlight of the province.

China attaches great importance to the development of the big data industry, and is willing to share opportunities of the digital economy's development with other countries and jointly explore new growth drivers and development paths by exploring new technologies, new business forms and new models, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory letter to the expo.

As the world's first national-level expo on big data, the event set its theme at "Data creates value, innovation drives the future" this year and featured speeches from global heavyweights including Nobel Prize winner in economics Paul Romer and Turing Award winner Whitfield Diffie. The expo is increasingly global thanks to its strategic height.

Latest data showed that compared with last year, the number of participating countries increased from 29 to 59, while the number of participating companies from the Fortune 500 grew from 15 to 39. Meanwhile, the number of exhibitors rose from 388 to 448, among which the number of foreign exhibitors surged from 56 to 156. The number and level of guests were the highest ever.

Sun Zhigang, secretary of the provincial Communist Party of China committee of Guizhou Province and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Congress, said that the expo has become an international event rich in cooperation opportunities and leading the development of the industry. It has become a world-class platform for sharing development plans and the latest achievements, Sun said.

Lasting for four days, the expo will end on May 29.

Image Attachments Links: 
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=337027

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Soyuz-2.1b booster with Glonass-M satellite blasts off from Plesetsk
2
Up to 350 terrorists killed by Syrian army while repelling attacks in Hama governorate
3
Ukrainian reconnaissance drone downed in LPR
4
Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural launched in St Petersburg
5
Two petitions to remove Zelensky from presidency registered in Ukraine
6
Losses from cyberattacks in Russia in 2019 may double to $40.27 bln, Sberbank says
7
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT