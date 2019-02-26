Trina Solar selected for first project with low CO2 bifacial dual-glass modules in France

CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "company"), a leading total solutions provider for solar energy, announced today that it will supply 16 MW of special low-carbon footprint bifacial PV modules to EDF Renewables.

EDF Renewables is building up two projects in Aramon (5 MWp) and Saint Pargoire (11MWp). Trina Solar is delivering a total of 44,790 units of its bifacial DUOMAX Twin dual-glass module in its low carbon footprint version, with power outputs ranging from 350 to 365Wp. As a global leader in renewable energy, EDF Renewables covers every sector of expertise, from project development, construction, and operations & maintenance.

These two projects developed under the specific constraints of CRE4.1 and CRE4.2 tenders are the first projects in France using low CO 2 bifacial dual-glass modules. Once operational, the PV plants will produce 100% renewable energy covering the consumption of more than 8,400 French inhabitants.The plants are spread over approximately 18 hectares and will avoid the emission of roughly 15,000tons of CO 2 annually over 30 years.



The bifacial DUOMAX Twin dual-glass module features monocrystalline PERC cells and increases total power output through generation from the front and back side, with an additional energy gain of up to 25% depending on albedo and mounting. 1,500V system voltage further reduces BOS costs. Trina Solar's dual-glass technology has been recognized with 26 patents so far. The module's durable dual-glass structure made with high quality solar glass and encapsulation withstands harsh environmental conditions and protects solar cells from strong humidity, preventing energy loss from PID (potential induced degradation). The product has a wide range of applications and it is compatible with major tracker systems.



Gonzalo de la Vina, Head of Module Business Europe at Trina Solar, says: "We are honoured to have been chosen by EDF Renewables for these two projects in France being developed under the specific constraints of the French CRE4.1 and CRE4.2 tenders using our low carbon bifacial dual-glass monocrystalline PERC modules."

Deliveries of total 16 MW modules are expected to be completed at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Image: http://bit.ly/2ppgJ48

Image caption: The bifacial DUOMAX Twin dual-glass module impresses with up to 25% additional energy gain, 1,500V system voltage and outstanding durability.

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar is a leading global total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar develops proprietary smart PV solutions for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has taken the lead in evolving into a brand in the world of energy IoT (internet of things) and is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.