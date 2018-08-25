Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Third generation of Ratnik combat gear with active exoskeleton expected by 2025 — ministry

Military & Defense
August 25, 5:45 UTC+3 KUBINKA

The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition

© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. The third generation of Russia’s Ratnik ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit, featuring an active exoskeleton, may be created by 2025, a senior Russian defense official Alexander Romanyuta said during the Army-2018 forum.

Reconnaissance squads in east Russia give Ratnik combat gear the ‘deep freeze’ test

Romanyuta, who chairs the Land Forces’ military-scientific committee, said Russian design bureau TsNIITochMash has already equipped the second-generation Ratnik gear with a passive exoskeleton that reduces impact on a soldier’s joints and the spine. Ratnik-3 will feature an active exoskeleton with servomotors and a power battery, which will increase the soldier’s force and speed.

According to Romanyuta, all research works have been completed, and experts are now discussing technical requirements for Ratnik-3.

"We look into the perspectives: what can we achieve in 2025, when an exoskeleton will be nothing extraordinary?" he said.

The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition. It comprises around 40 protective and life support elements and allows a soldier to get continuously updated information about the situation in the combat area. In addition, the Ratnik includes a self-contained heater, a backpack, an individual water filter, a gas mask and a medical kit.

The second-generation Ratnik combat gear has been arriving for Russia’s ground forces, the Airborne Force and marines since 2016.

An advanced Ratnik-3 combat gear with an integral exoskeleton and a helmet visor-mounted target designation system is currently being developed for Russia’s Armed Forces.

