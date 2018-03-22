CEC chief suggests some voting violations were provocations to incite uproar

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday that some violations during the voting in the Russian presidential election on March 18 resembled provocations to embolden Russia’s foreign and domestic demonizers into making allegations of mass legal violations.

At Thursday’s CEC session, Pamfilova said she could not understand what had motivated those members of district election commissions who committed those breaches. They were working "in a glass house, under video surveillance," she said. "I don’t understand. It’s as if these people have no brains, no intelligence and no conscience," she said.

Some of these violations looked like provocations. "You know, it is widely accepted that ballot box stuffing is done only for the candidate from the party in power. However, there were several ballot-box stuffing cases for a different candidate," she said without identifying the presidential contender.

The CEC head hoped that the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office would get to the bottom of these incidents. "Finally, we will understand what motived these people, despite being few in number, and why they did this. Why do they provide a reason for our detractors domestic and foreign to extrapolate mass violations based on such incidents that were few and far between," she noted.