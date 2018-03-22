Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

CEC chief suggests some voting violations were provocations to incite uproar

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 22, 18:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The CEC chief says some violations during the presidential election resembled provocations to embolden Russia’s foreign and domestic demonizers into making allegations of mass legal violations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Vergun/TASS

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday that some violations during the voting in the Russian presidential election on March 18 resembled provocations to embolden Russia’s foreign and domestic demonizers into making allegations of mass legal violations.

Read also

Russian presidential election results cancelled at seven polling stations

At Thursday’s CEC session, Pamfilova said she could not understand what had motivated those members of district election commissions who committed those breaches. They were working "in a glass house, under video surveillance," she said. "I don’t understand. It’s as if these people have no brains, no intelligence and no conscience," she said.

Some of these violations looked like provocations. "You know, it is widely accepted that ballot box stuffing is done only for the candidate from the party in power. However, there were several ballot-box stuffing cases for a different candidate," she said without identifying the presidential contender.

The CEC head hoped that the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office would get to the bottom of these incidents. "Finally, we will understand what motived these people, despite being few in number, and why they did this. Why do they provide a reason for our detractors domestic and foreign to extrapolate mass violations based on such incidents that were few and far between," she noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Nobody has the right to insult us: Envoy reminds UK of Russia’s sacrifice to defeat Nazism
2
Ukrainian MP Savchenko arrested in Kiev on charges of coup plotting and terrorism
3
Putin, Greek PM discuss London’s accusations against Moscow
4
Avangard hypersonic missiles replace Rubezh ICBMs in Russia’s armament plan through 2027
5
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
6
British Council announces cessation of its activity in Russia
7
Russian court convicts ex-FSB officer and accomplice of high treason
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама