Russian presidential election results cancelled at seven polling stations

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The results of Russia’s presidential election have been cancelled at seven polling stations because of violations, in some cases deliberately provoked, Chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova told reporters on Tuesday.

"The election results have been cancelled at seven polling stations by now. Some [violations] were intentional, those were falsification provocations," she said.

Pamfilova earlier said the election results had been cancelled at five polling stations in three regions: Dagestan, the Tyumen and Kemerovo regions.

According to CEC press service, ballot box stuffing was registered at the Lyubertsy polling station in the Moscow Region, and the results have been invalidated.

Pamfilova stressed that the presence of observers at the polling stations made it possible to detect violations promptly. "If there were no ‘live’ observers at that moment, CCTV cameras would have registered that anyway. However, we would have reacted later, while the presence of observers there and their joint efforts helped us work quickly," the CEC head noted.

Voting was held at 97,000 polling stations throughout Russia.

The Russian presidential election was held on March 18. According to early estimates provided by Russia’s Central Election Commission, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin is headed for a landslide victory in the presidential race having garnered 76.66% with 99.84% of ballots counted. The voter turnout stood at 67.74%. Pamfilova stressed no serious complaints had been registered during the election day. In conformity with the law, the Central Election Commission is to sum up the election results no later than ten days after voting and make them public within three days after signing the relevant protocol.