‘Still a long way to go’ to reach breakthrough in Russia-US ties, says Kremlin

March 22, 13:17 UTC+3

First of all a dialogue should be established, the Kremlin spokesman said

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Despite US President Donald Trump’s statement on the need to establish cooperation with Russia, a breakthrough in bilateral ties is quite out of reach, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Let’s not talk about any breakthroughs yet, first of all we need to talk about establishing dialogue at least. There is still a long way to go before any breakthrough is attained," Peskov stressed.

During their phone conversation on March 20, the two leaders agreed to assign their top diplomats the task of establishing contact to discuss a venue and date for a possible summit, Peskov said.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday he would like to get along with Russia, criticizing those who urged him to ‘excoriate’ President Vladimir Putin. "Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing," the US leader said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Trump congratulated Putin over the phone on winning the Russian presidential election. The US leader said he and Putin might meet "in the not too distant future" to discuss the arms race and the situation in Syria, Ukraine and North Korea.

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov
