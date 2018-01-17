Kazakhstan concerned by Russian-US ties that ‘plunged into abyss’ — president

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is concerned by worsening ties between Moscow and Washington, which have suddenly "plunged into the abyss," Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in Washington on Tuesday.

"I think the issue of North Korea can be solved by joining efforts of United States, China, and Russia. And Kazakhstan, being a neighbor of Russia physically, of course, is following very closely the dynamics between the US and Russian relations, which suddenly plunged into the abyss," he was quoted by the White House as saying at a joint news conference with US counterpart Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Nazarbayev met Trump in the White House. According to a statement by White House Spokesperson Sarah Sanders, the leaders discussed "enhanced strategic partnership" between the two nations.

"President Nazarbayev thanked President Trump for his hospitality and offered an invitation for President Trump to visit Kazakhstan in the future," the statement reads.

No information on whether the US leader’s visit to Kazakhstan is being prepared is available so far.