Russia ready to build ties with US despite Washington’s hostile security doctrine — envoy

WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to build relations with Washington despite the new US national security strategy that designates Russia and China as US rivals on the international arena, Russia’s ambassador in the US, Anatoly Antonov, said.

"We closely studied this concept. Probably, we will scrutinize it further, looking at every word, every expression in it through a magnifying glass. There’s only one thing I can say: my first impression is that this concept causes regret, regret in the context of the Russian-US relations," the diplomat said in an interview with the international Russian-language RTVi channel, broadcasted on Friday.

"We see many flawed provisions in this concept. But we are ready to work and build relations with the United States of America even with such an unfriendly concept," he added.