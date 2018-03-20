Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Global media’s Russia bashing drove voters to rally around Putin, lawmaker says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 20, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A lawmaker says "the attacks coming from abroad and the unbridled smear campaign launched against our country rallied citizens and voters around Vladimir Putin even further"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russia-bashing hysteria unleashed by the global media has only served to rally voters around Vladimir Putin even further, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Tuesday after a State Duma Council meeting.

«The attacks coming from abroad and the unbridled smear campaign launched against our country rallied citizens and voters around Vladimir Putin even further, that’s why he received such support," he stated.

«He proved through his efforts and his actions just how many things can be done for our country. And Russian citizens, despite their party and political preferences, were united around him," Volodin stressed.

Read also

Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory

Putin set to settle dispute with partners 'politically and diplomatically'

World leaders congratulate Putin on winning re-election

Putin pledges to focus on domestic agenda and national defense

Putin secures victory in first round of Russian presidential election

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Moscow warns of negative effects of Skopje’s accession to NATO
4
Kremlin urges ‘cool-headedness’ and to wait for evidence on ex-spy’s poisoning from London
5
Press review: Russia’s election takeaways and 2018 vote for Crimeans as second referendum
6
Voter turnout for Russian presidential election exceeds 67%
7
Scandal around Skripal case related to Syria - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама