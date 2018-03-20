Global media’s Russia bashing drove voters to rally around Putin, lawmaker says

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russia-bashing hysteria unleashed by the global media has only served to rally voters around Vladimir Putin even further, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Tuesday after a State Duma Council meeting.

«The attacks coming from abroad and the unbridled smear campaign launched against our country rallied citizens and voters around Vladimir Putin even further, that’s why he received such support," he stated.

«He proved through his efforts and his actions just how many things can be done for our country. And Russian citizens, despite their party and political preferences, were united around him," Volodin stressed.