Putin set to settle dispute with partners 'politically and diplomatically'

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Moscow will do its best to resolve all possible problems with other countries by solely political and diplomatic means but will never forget about its own national interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"On our part, we will spare no effort to settle all disputable situation with our partners by political and diplomatic means," Putin said at a meeting with his rivals in the presidential race.

"And it goes without saying that we have always been defending will continue to defend our national interests," he stressed. "We will work with our partners on a mutually acceptable basis, being respectful to each other and our national interests."

"We will be seeking dialogue and will be setting all of our partners for dialogue, constructive dialogue. Naturally, not everything depends on us: like in a love relationship, it takes two," he added.