Deterioration of Russia-West ties won’t affect domestic course, Kremlin assures

MOSCOW, March 19./TASS/. Conflict situations on the global arena won’t affect domestic processes in Russia, including the forming of a new Cabinet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said the international agenda has no significant influence on these issues. "There is absolute self-sufficiency here, that is why some conflict situations are unlikely to influence this or that domestic process," Peskov said in reply to relevant queries.

He said the president has "an absolutely harmonic, clear, consistent and impressive plan for the country’s development" and this plan has already started taking shape "with the issuing of the list of president’s instructions on the basis of which such a road-map will be drawn up this way or another".

"The existence of this plan demonstrates that the president is fully concentrated on Russia’s domestic affairs - on seeing Russia developing on the basis of the existing potentials, on the basis of new opportunities that are to be opened up," he stated.

According to Peskov, Russian society is consolidated around the country’s development programs proposed by Putin rather than because of accusations made from the outside.

When asked whether London’s accusations against Moscow over the Salisbury poisoning affected Russians’ cohesion in the run-up to the election, Peskov noted that Russian society is maximally consolidated as it is. "It is consolidated around plans on the country’s further development rather than someone’s accusations, and the results of the election have shown that as tellingly as possible," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On Sunday, Putin declared the start of substantive work on shaping the future government. In reply to the TASS query when the head of state plans to form a new government, Putin said "all changes to the government should be carried out by the president who has assumed office for a new term". "That is why I will be now thinking about what must be done and how".

According to preliminary data provided by Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), incumbent Russian President Vladimir is headed for a landslide victory in the presidential race having garnered 76.66% with 99.84% of ballots counted. He is followed by Pavel Grudinin, the candidate from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (11.80%), while LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky is the third with 5.66% of votes. The voter turnout stood at 67.49%.