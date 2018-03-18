RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin leading in Russia’s presidential race with 72.53% after 25% of ballots counted

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 21:47 UTC+3

Pavel Grudinin nominated by the Communist Party of Russia is second with 15.44% of the vote

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin is leading in the presidential race having clinched 72.53% of the vote with 25.03% of ballots counted, the Russian Election Commission reported on Sunday. Pavel Grudinin nominated by the Communist Party of Russia has come in second with 15.44% of the vote, while Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), is occupying third place with 6.84% of the vote, Russia’s Central Election Commission reported on Sunday.

As for the other contenders, Ksenia Sobchak, nominated by the Civil Initiative Party, is fourth with 1.39% of the vote. Trailing her is Grigory Yavlinsky from the Yabloko Party who chalked up 0.78% of the vote. Meanwhile, both Sergei Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union Party and Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia Party garnered 0.62%, while Boris Titov (the Party of Growth) ended up with 0.61%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
Putin thanks his supporters for their votes at Sunday’s presidential polls
3
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
4
Putin headed towards landslide victory
5
Serbian president congratulates Putin on winning presidential election
6
Lavrov warns US against provocations aiming to break down Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un
7
Crimea votes for first time in Russian presidential election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама