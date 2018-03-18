Russian Politics & Diplomacy
RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Ballot stations open in Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad Region

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 9:19 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

As many as 789,062 citizens are eligible to vote at 550 ballot stations

KALININGRAD, March 18. /TASS/. The last ballot stations in the country opened in Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost region, for the presidential election on Sunday, the regional election commission told TASS.

"At 7.00 a.m. (8.00 a.m. Moscow Time) district election commissions started working. All ballot stations opened for voters at 8.00 a.m. (9.00 a.m. Moscow Time)," a spokesperson for the commission said.

Russian presidential election 2018

The ballot stations will be closed at 8.00 p.m. local time (9.00 p.m. Moscow Time).

As many as 789,062 citizens are eligible to vote at 550 ballot stations.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation. Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

Russian presidential election 2018
