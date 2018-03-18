Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Polling places open in Russia’s Sakha, Amur and Trans-Baikal Regions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 4:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An early voting was held in all three regions from late February to March 16

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Krasnoukhov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. More than 2,500 polling places opened at 08:00 local time (02:00 Moscow time) in the Sakha (Yakutia), Trans-Baikal and Amur Regions.

"As many as 937 permanent and five temporary polling places started operating in the Trans-Baikal Region. The latter are located at a railway station, in a Chita pretrial detention center, a Krasnokamensk hospital and at two mining enterprises. A polling station has been first established at the Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Plant built by Nornickel in the Gazimursky Zavod District," the local election commission told TASS.

The voting also started in more than 800 polling places in the Sakha Region (Yakutia). "Everything is quiet. The election campaign also passed quietly here, without any complaints of violations," said Deputy Chairman of the Yakutian Central Election Commission Ivan Androsov.

Nine polling places have been set up in the region’s places of voters’ temporary stay, but there are more of them in the neighboring Amur Region - 21. According to the regional election commission, they were established in hospitals, a pretrial detention center and even in a Blagoveshchensk shopping center.

An early voting was held in all three regions from late February to March 16. Members of local election commissions had to use cars, amphibious all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, helicopters and planes to reach shepherd stations, polar stations, border outposts, gold-mining areas, meteorological stations and nature reserves.

Reindeer and horse breeders, geoscientists, geologists and oil and gas industry workers also took part in the early voting. "So, members of a polling station commission spent about 12 hours to get to a distant community in Yakutia’s Oimyakon District and the same time for a return trip," Androsov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
2
Presidential election kicks off in Russia
3
Polling places open in Russia’s Sakha, Amur and Trans-Baikal Regions
4
Russian diplomats expelled from UK to leave for Russia on March 20
5
British ambassador to Moscow arrives at Russian foreign ministry
6
Lavrov warns US against provocations aiming to break down Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un
7
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats, close consulate general in St. Petersburg
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама