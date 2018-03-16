Russian Politics & Diplomacy
London will be at fault for ruining Russia-UK relations, Russian envoy warns

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 16, 13:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Britain will end up taking the blame this time for wrecking relations with Russia

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Britain will end up taking the blame this time for wrecking relations with Russia, Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko told Rossiya 24 TV on Friday.

"This time around, Britons will be held responsible, even by UK public opinion, for the collapse of Russian-British relations. Ultimately, that says a lot about the standard of the policy pursued by that country, including informing people about what is happening there," he said.

Yakovenko stressed that hurling unsubstantiated accusations at Russia would have unfavorable consequences for Britain. "We will exert tremendous pressure on the British government on the matter in question. I’m confident we’re not going to let them get away with it," he pointed out.

The ambassador recalled a series of deaths among Russian citizens in Britain that had occurred recently. According to Yakovenko, businessman Alexander Perepilichny died under mysterious circumstances, just like tycoon Boris Berezovsky. London claimed at that time that the incident was a suicide. "However, that happened after Berezovsky had sent several letters to Russia requesting permission to return," the ambassador emphasized.

