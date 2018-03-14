Russia considering UK government's actions as provocation, says ambassador

LONDON, March 14. /TASS/. Russia is considering the current actions of the UK government in the wake of the incident involving the former Russian colonel Sergey Skripal as a provocation, the Russian Ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, said on Wednesday after a meeting at the Foreign Office.

"I've just had a meeting at the Foreign Office and I told them that everything the British government is doing at the moment is absolutely inadmissible and we're considering their steps as a provocation," he told a Russian TV channel.

Russia does not admit the language of ultimatums, Yakovenko said.