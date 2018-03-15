Senator: EU leaders attuning general public to possible military aggression against Russia

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The appeals for Russia made by the leaders of the UK, France, Germany and the US show that massive aggression against Russia was organized to prepare public opinion for the possible use of military force, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the foreign policy committee in the upper house of Russian parliament said on Thursday.

"Making unfounded accusations against Russia before the end of the investigation without providing evidence actually means what we are being accused of: there is massive aggression against Russia with the use of tools of informational, political and economic powers and preparing the public opinion for the possible use of military force," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

While the demands are flowing in to answer questions regarding the Novichok program, no one seems to be willing to give Russia any facts, samples or other proofs, he indicated.

Kosachev pointed out a brisk changes in the French government’s stance that looked fairly balanced and reasonable as recently as Wednesday. Paris said then it was awaiting proofs of the facts.

"Now they’ve made about-face," he wrote. "They say kind of, well, there’s no other reasonable explanation except the British one. And what has changed? Have new irrefutable data surfaced? No, of course not. Otherwise the information would have long been made public."

Still the UK conscientiously evaded any open discussion of the Skripal case, including the one at the UN Security Council because it realized full well it had nothing to offer to the world as the grounding for its highly aggressive actions, Kosachev wrote.

"The expression of solidarity by France stems from just one obvious circumstance, namely, that France is an ally of the UK," he indicated. "Macron himself noted it."

It’s a highly saddening scene to see the leaders of largest countries, each of them with a share of responsibility for global security, misuse the tragic but still unresolved incident to demonize Russia, Kosachov wrote.

The former colonel of the Russian military intelligence service GRU, Sergei Skripal, who was also a British spy, and his daughter Yulia underwent an attack with a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury last Thursday. They are currently getting treatment at hospital, with physicians describing their condition as critical.

PM Theresa May charged Russia with an illegal use of force on the territory of the UK and announced a forthcoming expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, as well as other restrictive measures against Russia.

Moscow responded with strong rejection of all the charges and said it would retaliate shortly.