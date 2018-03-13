Russian Politics & Diplomacy
No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 13, 20:18 UTC+3

Maria Zakharova has commented on Theresa May’s statement demanding Moscow provide by the end of Tuesday an account about Russia-manufactured nerve agents

Maria Zakharova

Maria Zakharova

© Alexander Schebak/TASS

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commenting on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement in the House of Commons on March 12 demanding Russia provide by the end of Tuesday an account about Russia-manufactured nerve agents.

"Bearing in mind what the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] said [in his State-of-the-Nation Address], no one can appear in his or her country’s parliament to say ‘I give Russia 24 hours,’" Zakharova told the 60 Minutes program of the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Zakharova, Theresa May apparently has no actual facts concerning the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

"No one knows anything, including Theresa May, who has no actual fact in her hands," Zakharova said.

