MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. London must understand that its threats of imposing anti-Russian sanctions over the incident with former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal will not stay unanswered, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after summoning British Ambassador in Moscow Laurie Bristow.

"Any threats of sanctions against Russia will not stay unanswered. The British side should be aware of that," the ministry stressed.