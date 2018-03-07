Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin thanks Israel for remembering lessons of history

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 07, 20:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president lauded the celebration of VE-Day on May 9 in Israel as "a manifestation of wisdom of the Jewish people and a mark of their historical memory"

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again stressed the importance of understanding the lessons of history.

In an interview with the writer, publicist and TV host Vladimir Solovyov, which was embedded in the documentary ‘World Order 2018’, Putin lauded the celebration of VE-Day on May 9 in Israel as "a manifestation of wisdom of the Jewish people and a mark of their historical memory".

"We treat it with great respect," he said. "The Jewish people don’t forget how they were exterminated during World War II, and they’re right in remembering it."

Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu

Putin recalled that "[…] other nations went through similar tragedies".

"I don’t even mention small ethnic groups, like the Roma who were exterminated en masse, I mean the Slavs," he said.

Putin recalled the abundance of documents in the archives that specifying in unambiguous terms what kind of fate the Third Reich planned for the Russians.

"Some numbers [of Russians] were to be exterminated and some other numbers would be used as laborers at assigned works, and those whom the Germans couldn’t use as slaves would be resettled to the extreme North," Putin said. "This would be the genuine holocaust of the Russian ethnos."

"We shouldn’t forget this not because we’d like to accuse someone but because this should never take place again," he said.

