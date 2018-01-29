Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu

Society & Culture
January 29, 20:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu has visited Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Share
1 pages in this article
©  Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Israel does not forget the role the Red Army played in the victory over Nazism and it calls on everyone to put their best efforts into fighting with radical ideologies, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Read also
Vladimir Putin in the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Putin visits Moscow’s Jewish Museum

He said it at Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center while attending the functions devoted to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 74th anniversary since the full lifting of the Siege of Leningrad.

Netanyahu thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for an invitation to visit the extremely impressive museum devoted to the Jewish people. He described the Holocaust as a horrible tragedy and said: "We’ll never forget the role the Soviet Union played in victory over Nazism, and here in this museum we can see truth."

He also praised Putin’s stance on the importance of struggling with Nazi ideology, adding that few world leaders realized the problem as profoundly as Putin did.

"We have a duty to struggle with the ultra-ideologies of the kind when they are small and weak, to strike at them timely and with all of our might when are still small and controllable," Netanyahu said.

He said in completion he was fully confident there would never be any Holocaust again.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Grammy Awards 2018: Highlights and winners
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
3
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
4
Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu
5
US sanctions against Russia’s Power Machines contradict WTO regulations — company
6
Sochi’s Syrian Congress to provide dialogue for all parties without mediators — envoy
7
Resolution on lifting anti-Russian sanctions submitted to Belgian parliament — MP
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама