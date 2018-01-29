Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Israel does not forget the role the Red Army played in the victory over Nazism and it calls on everyone to put their best efforts into fighting with radical ideologies, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

He said it at Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center while attending the functions devoted to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 74th anniversary since the full lifting of the Siege of Leningrad.

Netanyahu thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for an invitation to visit the extremely impressive museum devoted to the Jewish people. He described the Holocaust as a horrible tragedy and said: "We’ll never forget the role the Soviet Union played in victory over Nazism, and here in this museum we can see truth."

He also praised Putin’s stance on the importance of struggling with Nazi ideology, adding that few world leaders realized the problem as profoundly as Putin did.

"We have a duty to struggle with the ultra-ideologies of the kind when they are small and weak, to strike at them timely and with all of our might when are still small and controllable," Netanyahu said.

He said in completion he was fully confident there would never be any Holocaust again.