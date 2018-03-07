Russia, US hold no talks on further arms cuts after new START Treaty’s expiry — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are not holding negotiations on further arms cuts after the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the new START Treaty) expires in 2021, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Currently, such talks are not being held," the Russian diplomat said, replying to a question about the prospects of signing a new treaty on strategic offensive arms.

"As of today, the most essential task in this direction is to settle the problems existing in the context of fulfilling the current treaty," the spokeswoman said.