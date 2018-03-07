Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, US hold no talks on further arms cuts after new START Treaty’s expiry — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 07, 17:13 UTC+3

According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, "the most essential task in this direction is to settle the problems existing in the context of fulfilling the current treaty"

Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are not holding negotiations on further arms cuts after the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the new START Treaty) expires in 2021, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Currently, such talks are not being held," the Russian diplomat said, replying to a question about the prospects of signing a new treaty on strategic offensive arms.

"As of today, the most essential task in this direction is to settle the problems existing in the context of fulfilling the current treaty," the spokeswoman said.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
