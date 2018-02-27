Russia urges US to ensure that contested points on New START Treaty are ironed out

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow urges Washington to ensure that disputed issues arising from the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) be adequately settled, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry drew attention to the data published by the US Department of State on the number of US strategic offensive armaments, which prove that the United States has achieved the levels set by Article II of the New START Treaty.

"The result announced by the US has been achieved not only thanks to real cuts in armaments but also by way of unilaterally excluding 56 Trident-II submarine-launched ballistic missile launchers and 41 B-52H heavy bombers from being counted under the Treaty that were re-equipped in a way that the Russian side cannot confirm that these strategic offensive armaments were made unfit for SLBMs and the nuclear armament of heavy bombers as is stipulated by clause 3, section 1 of Part 3 of the Protocol to the Treaty, and also by way of unilaterally re-qualifying four ‘silo training launchers’ into the category of ‘training siloes,’ which is not stipulated by the New START Treaty," the ministry said.

"We expect to continue a constructive search with the United States for mutually acceptable solutions to the problems related to the re-equipping and exclusion from being counted as strategic offensive armaments," the ministry said.

"We deem it necessary to ensure an adequate settlement of this issue, which is of principal importance from the standpoint of the parties’ approaches to fulfilling this treaty," the statement reads.