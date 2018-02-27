Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia urges US to ensure that contested points on New START Treaty are ironed out

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 27, 15:17 UTC+3

Moscow expects to continue a constructive search with the United States for mutually acceptable solutions to common problems

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Foreign Ministry

Russia’s Foreign Ministry

© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow urges Washington to ensure that disputed issues arising from the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) be adequately settled, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry drew attention to the data published by the US Department of State on the number of US strategic offensive armaments, which prove that the United States has achieved the levels set by Article II of the New START Treaty.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia confirms commitment to New START treaty — Foreign Ministry

"The result announced by the US has been achieved not only thanks to real cuts in armaments but also by way of unilaterally excluding 56 Trident-II submarine-launched ballistic missile launchers and 41 B-52H heavy bombers from being counted under the Treaty that were re-equipped in a way that the Russian side cannot confirm that these strategic offensive armaments were made unfit for SLBMs and the nuclear armament of heavy bombers as is stipulated by clause 3, section 1 of Part 3 of the Protocol to the Treaty, and also by way of unilaterally re-qualifying four ‘silo training launchers’ into the category of ‘training siloes,’ which is not stipulated by the New START Treaty," the ministry said.

"We expect to continue a constructive search with the United States for mutually acceptable solutions to the problems related to the re-equipping and exclusion from being counted as strategic offensive armaments," the ministry said.

"We deem it necessary to ensure an adequate settlement of this issue, which is of principal importance from the standpoint of the parties’ approaches to fulfilling this treaty," the statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
2
Press review: China’s leader to be president for life and Crimea to run navy torpedo tests
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Outsiders behind bars: Roughly 29,000 foreigners doing time in Russian prisons
5
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
6
Russian Embassy in Germany says man featured in coke case was not staff member
7
Embassy cautions US not to ignore Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама