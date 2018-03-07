Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some 27,000 people cast their ballots in early voting for Russian presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 07, 17:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 7./TASS/. About 27,000 people have cast their ballots in the Russian presidential election prior to the scheduled election day, which is 0.02% of the eligible voters, Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said on Wednesday.

She said that starting from February 25, early voting is possible in 30 Russian regions at the polling stations in hard-of-access or remote locations, on ships that will be afloat on the voting day, at polar stations as well as abroad.

Read also
Russian Central Election Commission

Mortuary no place for polls: Election chief orders voting station in funeral home be moved

About 170,000 people will be able to avail of the early voting, Pamfilova said. "As of today, 27,000 people in 24 regions have cast their ballots ahead of time, which is 0.02%," she added.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.

Eight contenders are presently running for Russia’s presidency. Among them incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will participate as an independent candidate, LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, and businessman Pavel Grudinin nominated by the CPRF. Other candidates include Yabloko party co-founder Grigory Yavlinsky, leader of the Party of Growth business ombudsman Boris Titov, head of the Russian People’s Union party and former Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Sergey Baburin, TV host Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative) and head of the Communists of Russia Maxim Suraikin.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Elections
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
2
Attempts to block Nord Stream 2 do not meet European interests — Wintershall CEO
3
Putin guided by Russia’s interests, shrugs off West’s portrayal of him as ‘villain’
4
Russia, Iran discuss sales of SSJ-100 airliners — minister
5
Putin was certain sanctions would follow Crimea’s reunification with Russia
6
Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya
7
Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама